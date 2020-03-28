ASHLAND — Students at Ashland Middle School have advanced as one of 20 national finalists in the Samsung “Solve for Tomorrow” contest, and are now seeking help in becoming this year’s Community Choice Award winner in the competition.
The students spent months designing and testing a device and app to assist mobility-impaired students in evacuating a multi-level building in the event of a fire.
As a finalist, the school will receive $50,000 in Samsung technology. A trip to New York City to present the project to a panel of judges for a chance to win $100,000 has been postponed.
Members of the community, however, have the chance to assist the students in receiving an additional $10,000 in supplies by voting for the school online.
Those interested in voting for Ashland Middle and learning more about the project can go to www.samsung.com/us/solvefortomorrow.