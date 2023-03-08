ASHLAND — City officials met Wednesday with representatives of the Boyd-Greenup County Branch of the NAACP concerning the impact on the community of the death of a man in police custody over the weekend.
Clarence Wilkerson died at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland on Saturday after Ashland police conducted a search warrant and took Wilkerson in custody before taking him to the medical center.
The city turned the investigation of the in-custody death over to Kentucky State Police. The investigation is ongoing.
An autopsy by the state medical examiner’s office showed Wilkerson’s cause of death was not due to a traumatic event but possibly was related to preexisting medical ailments, according to state police.
The Rev. J.D. Crockrel of Christ Temple Church in Ashland said members of the NAACP were wondering why they haven’t heard much about the investigation.
“We want open communications,” he said. “The meeting went very well. I think it was positive. It’s still an open investigation.”
City Manager Michael Graese, Police Chief Todd Kelley and Jim Moore, city corporation counsel were among those at the meeting.
The city released a statement saying “all attending recognized the grief experienced by the friends, family and community for Mr. Wilkerson’s passing. One of the primary goals of the meeting was to facilitate open communications between the city and the community and to ensure those communications remain open.”
“The group also recognized that the need for community unity, especially during this very trying time is crucial to the life, health and safety of our entire city and region,” according to the city release.
“To ensure a complete and thorough independent investigation of the circumstances surrounding Mr. Wilkerson’s death, the city immediately requested that the Kentucky State Police conduct the investigation and has cooperated fully with the process,” the release states. “Therefore, the city cannot make any comments on the details or status of the cause until the investigation is complete. As soon as the investigation is complete, it will be released to the public.”
Toxicology reports are pending, according to state police.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.