ASHLAND — The legacy of Naomi Judd, an Ashland native and one-half of country music duo The Judds, continues.
Judd died Saturday at the age of 76 near Nashville. Her influence was apparent in Ashland. Flowers were left on the front of Judd Stage in Broadway Square in the city’s downtown, along with a small sign honoring Judd.
Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, shared a statement with The Associated Press on Saturday: “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”
The Judds, which are Naomi and Wynonna, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. Wynonna and Ashley, who is an actress known for her roles in “Kiss the Girls,” “Double Jeopardy” and “Heat,” accepted the award. Judd was married to fellow singer Larry Strickland for 32 years.
Kindred Communications employees were in front of the Paramount Arts Center on Tuesday morning with a book for passersby to sign before it is sent to the Judd family. Fans can stop by from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, to leave notes in the book. Judd’s name was on the marquee of the Paramount in remembrance.
J.B. Miller, who is an on-air personality of Buck Big 101.5, said he’s played The Judds’ music all his life. He said fans of Judd travel to Ashland because of her. They may stop at the Highlands Museum to view displays of her clothing or memorabilia, take pictures in front of her childhood home or see the Country Music Highway, U.S. 23.
“She certainly made an impact for me,” he said.
Tyson Compton, who is now the president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, was the marketing director of the Paramount for 14 years and started in 1994. During that time, he met Judd when she stopped by the theater for a tour. Supporting the community was important to Judd. Compton said Judd later donated a pair of ballet shoes that she wore as a child dancing on the theater’s stage. She also frequently donated canned food in the Ashland area.
“She was so friendly and gracious from the very beginning. And that never changed over the years as we encountered each other. She was always, always very, very kind. And she made you feel like you had been friends forever,” Compton said.
Madeline Tipton, a muralist from Ashland, recently completed a mural of Naomi and Wynonna alongside musician Billy Ray Cyrus, who hails from nearby Flatwoods, Kentucky. The three are pictured in a crosswalk reminiscent of The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album cover. The mural is in Ashland’s Art Alley, which is between 15th and 16th streets and Winchester and Greenup avenues.
Tipton was inspired by an “Abbey Road”-style mural of Colonel Sanders in Corbin, Kentucky. She said her client suggested including The Judds because “they put Ashland on the map” and The Judds and Cyrus are honored as part of the Country Music Highway.
“I just hope that the mural can bring some peace to Naomi Judd fans and just continue on her legacy and be a reminder of her and all that she did for our community,” Tipton said.
Judd was born Diana Ellen Judd in Ashland. When she worked as a single mother and nurse in Nashville, Naomi and Wynonna began professionally singing together, the AP reported. The Judds’ hits include “Love Can Build a Bridge,” “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me,” “Turn It Loose,” “Girls Night Out,” “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain” and “Grandpa.”
The Judds had recently announced an arena tour to begin later this year, their first together in over a decade.