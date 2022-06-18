ASHLAND — Ashland Police have identified the victims of Friday's double homicide as well as a suspect located in Toledo, Ohio, who has been hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"The investigation still is ongoing with much more work to do," Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley said in a news release. "Right now we are unable to discuss the evidence obtained. We are still attempting to determine a motive."
At about 8 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to 3004 Montgomery Ave. for a welfare check after gunshots were reported being heard in the area. Officers entered a duplex and found two female victims with gunshot wounds, according to Kelley. Boyd County EMS attempted to rescue the women, but were unsuccessful.
The victims were identified Saturday as Selina Easter, 20, and Summer Algarakhuly, 18. Kelley said officers also found an uninjured, 2-month-old baby girl on the floor of the apartment.
Detectives and patrol officers collected evidence and were able to identify a suspect, 32-year-old John F. Tooson, of both Ashland and Toledo, according to Ashland Police.
Leads indicated that Tooson fled the scene in Easter's vehicle, heading to Toledo. Detectives reached out to the U.S. Marshals service for assistance, and members of that agency — along with task force members of the Toledo Police Department — located Tooson at a residence on Utah Street in Toledo.
After completing surveillance at the residence, Kelley said officers then interacted with Tooson at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, at which point he barricaded himself in the home.
Toledo Police Department SWAT was called to assist and, after negotiating until about midnight, Tooson came out of the front door of the home and appeared to be surrendering to officers before going back inside to retrieve a firearm, which police say he used to shoot himself.
Ashland Police said Tooson was taken to a Toledo hospital and, as of Saturday morning, he was in critical condition at an intensive care unit at the University of Michigan. No one else was injured in that incident.
Ashland Police have obtained two warrants for murder, as well as warrants for first-degree wanton endangerment and automobile theft for Tooson.
