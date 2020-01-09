20200110-hd-bankrobbery pic

Police are searching for a suspected bank robber who fled in a full-size, white panel van with West Virginia registration plates 7EM618.

 Ashland Police Department Facebook photo

ASHLAND — Ashland police reported a bank robbery at the PNC Bank in the 2900 block of Blackburn Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

The Ashland Police Department posted to its Facebook page around 3:30 p.m. that officers were on the scene and that no injuries were reported.

Police said the robber fled in a full-size, white panel van with West Virginia registration plates 7EM618. The van is suspected to be stolen, police added.

Anyone with information, including seeing the van or the suspected robber, is urged to contact 911.

Police said anonymous tips can be submitted to silentwitness@ashlandky.gov or by phone at 606-385-3127.

