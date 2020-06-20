ASHLAND — Police in Kentucky are searching for a man they say shot a 19-year-old woman after an altercation on Blazer Boulevard in Ashland.
An arrest warrant has been signed for Dwayne Jamal Kemper, 20, charging him with first-degree assault and wanton endangerment.
According to a Facebook post by the Ashland Police Department, the department was alerted to a shooting victim with multiple wounds at an area hospital. Police interviewed the victim and visited the alleged scene of the crime.
Police say the involved parties were visiting when an altercation broke out, eventually escalating to a physical altercation. When the parties stopped fighting and got in their vehicles to leave, Kemper allegedly produced a firearm and fired shots into the vehicle the victim was riding in.
The victim is in stable condition, according to police.
Kemper is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911.