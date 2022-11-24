The Post 14 graduates of the 102nd KSP Training Academy included: Chase Coverdale, Louisa, Ky.; Brett Criswell, Louisa, Ky.; Colton Cross, Canada, Ky.; Christin Mitchell, Prestonsburg, Ky.; Jordan Sammons, Belfry, Ky.; and Zachary Wright, Louisa, Ky.
ASHLAND — Six new Kentucky State Police troopers have been assigned to Post 14 in Ashland, according to Capt. James Goble.
“Their arrival will supplement our current staff, allowing us to be more proactive in terms of highway safety and shorten our response times to calls for service,” Goble said. “Our community will be safer as a result of these newly acquired troopers.”
The troopers are graduates of the 102nd Kentucky State Police training academy. The new troopers are Chase Coverdale, Brent Criswell and Zachary Wright of Louisa, Kentucky; Colton Cross of Canada, Kentucky; Christin Mitchell of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; and Jordan Sammons of Belfry, Kentucky.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.