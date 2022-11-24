The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

cadets-2022_crop.jpeg

The Post 14 graduates of the 102nd KSP Training Academy included: Chase Coverdale, Louisa, Ky.; Brett Criswell, Louisa, Ky.; Colton Cross, Canada, Ky.; Christin Mitchell, Prestonsburg, Ky.; Jordan Sammons, Belfry, Ky.; and Zachary Wright, Louisa, Ky.

 Courtesy of Kentucky State Police

ASHLAND — Six new Kentucky State Police troopers have been assigned to Post 14 in Ashland, according to Capt. James Goble.

“Their arrival will supplement our current staff, allowing us to be more proactive in terms of highway safety and shorten our response times to calls for service,” Goble said. “Our community will be safer as a result of these newly acquired troopers.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.