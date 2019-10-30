ASHLAND — Ashland city workers were busy recently installing the lights for the Winter Wonderland of Lights display.
The crews were spotted Oct. 23 at Central Park setting up the popular display among crisp fall leaves.
The Winter Wonderland of Lights opening ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Central Park bandstand.
The Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival is a project of the Ashland Alliance. It will include train rides, a parade and photos with Santa. Information, including a schedule of events for this year, is available on the event Facebook page or by calling the Alliance office at 606-324-5111.