Students are dismissed from classes at Ashland Blazer High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Ashland. The Ashland Independent School District will halt in-person learning for grades kindergarten through 12th for the next week.
ASHLAND — The Ashland Independent School District will halt in-person learning for grades kindergarten through 12th for the next week, citing “student and staff absenteeism” as the reason.
“Please note that school will be closed beginning tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 2, through Friday, Sept. 10,” Superintendent Sean Howard stated in a release Wednesday afternoon. “Students will return to in-person classes on Monday, Sept. 13.”
The shutdown is effective Thursday for all in-person learning; however, extracurricular activities may continue through the weekend and will be stopped beginning Monday, allowing for scheduled sports competitions to be played in the meantime.
The Ashland Independent School District is made up of eight schools, including Charles Russell Elementary, Crabbe Elementary, Hager Elementary, Oakview Elementary, Poage Elementary, Ashland Middle School and Ashland Blazer High School. The Headstart and preschool programs will continue to operate on a regular schedule, the release stated.
While the district did not say the absences were due to COVID-19, the virus has taken its toll on schools in West Virginia.
In Cabell County, 123 active COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, more than doubling its count from Monday (55). Sixty-six of those cases were found at the elementary level, including 23 at Explorer Academy, where 91 individuals are in quarantine, according to the Cabell County Schools’ online COVID-19 dashboard.
Statewide, the West Virginia Department of Education is reporting 45 school-related outbreaks, meaning there are two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff from separate households within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.
Explorer Academy had one classroom move to virtual learning due to a reported outbreak, but that was not reflected in the WVDE list Wednesday. They did, however, list four schools in Wayne County that were experiencing outbreaks — Lavalette, Wayne and Ceredo-Kenova elementary schools, as well as Fort Gay PreK-8.
Wayne County reported a total of 128 cases found in schools as of Wednesday afternoon.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
