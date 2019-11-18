ASHLAND — A man is expected to survive after being shot along 29th Street in Ashland on Sunday evening.
According to the Ashland Police Department, at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a home at the intersection of South 29th and Beech streets for a call alleging shots had been fired.
Upon arrival, officers found Eddie R. Smith, 38, of Ashland, who was airlifted to Cabell Huntington Hospital via helicopter and underwent surgery. He has since been listed as in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time, but APD said the investigation is ongoing and “is specific to Mr. Smith.”
Ashland Police was assisted by Ashland Fire, Boyd County EMS and Healthnet Aeromedical Services.