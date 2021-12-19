ASHLAND — For the third time in four years, Ashland Middle School has been named the Kentucky state winner in Samsung’s annual Solve for Tomorrow contest, which tasks classes to address real-world community problems through STEM-based solutions.
As state-level winners, Ashland Middle School will receive $6,500 to be redeemed online at DonorsChoose.org, a nonprofit organization that facilitates direct donations to public school classroom projects, as well as a video kit to help them with the next phase of the contest.
In previous years, the students have created devices that helped gather used syringes and designs to improve exit protocol for mobility-impaired students in schools, among other ideas.
This year, they hope to program an artificial intelligence device to help those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease remain self-sufficient and independent for as long as possible in their own homes.
“We had a brainstorming session where the idea of helping people with Alzheimer’s came up. People in the group were directly related to people with Alzheimer’s, and that motivated us to do the project,” eighth-grader Ryder Phillips, one of the project leaders, said.
One of those students was fellow student leader Caroline Yates, whose grandmother was diagnosed with the disease recently.
“The artificial intelligence devices will start by helping them remember small tasks like taking medicine or remembering doctor’s appointments, but it will grow to learn to recognize family members, doctors and caretakers that come into the home regularly,” Yates said.
Now, the 14 students in the class will begin the process of designing and building the device, using resources available to them through the school. The school also received a grant from the Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative to cover the cost of the artificial intelligence devices that are needed.
Students will work over the next couple of months to create a three-minute video pitch that will appear in front of a panel of judges to determine if Ashland will advance even further into the competition, as it has done in years past.
“We’re really focused on project-based learning here and really want the students to be able to apply the principles they’ve learned in STEM and even the arts, because all these things work together and you can apply the concepts to problem solving and critical thinking in the world outside of school,” team faculty adviser John Leistner said.
Ten national finalists will be selected to participate in the pitch event, where they will present their project to a panel of judges.
For achieving National Finalist status, seven schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and supplies, while the remaining three will be named national winners.
The three national winner schools will receive $100,000 in classroom technology and supplies. Ashland Middle received the designation in 2018 and brought home a total of $170,000 that year and has won nearly $280,000 for the school since students began participating in the contest.
“It has been a game-changer for us,” Leistner said.
Of the top 10 schools, one “Community Choice” winner will be determined through online public voting and will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology, and one “Employee Choice” winner determined by Samsung employee votes will also win an additional $10,000.