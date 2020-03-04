Ashland to be site of ARC planning session in April

ASHLAND — Ashland is one of four sites selected for public events to gather input on the Appalachian Regional Commission’s strategic plan for 2021-25, according to a news release.

Called “Envision Appalachia: Community Conversations for the Appalachian Regional Commission’s New Strategic Plan,” the meeting in Ashland is scheduled for April 16.

Other sessions are scheduled in Huntsville, Alabama; Youngstown, Ohio; and Abingdon, Virginia. The meetings to get public input will start at 9:30 a.m. and run through 3 p.m., according to the release. Pre-registration is required at http://www.arc.gov/strategicplan.

