ASHLAND — Ashland will host a dedication ceremony Friday, Jan. 3, for new sculptures along its riverfront, including two of Roman deities.
The city of Ashland’s Friday ceremony will include a lighting ceremony, catered food, live music and a presentation by the artist, Gines Serran-Pagan, The Independent of Ashland reported. The bronzed clay and fiberglass statues of Venus, Vulcan and the concept of Genesis were commissioned by an anonymous donor who hoped to memorialize three distinct parts of his or her hometown, according to the newspaper.
“I am so grateful that Serran-Pagan’s magnificent statues will be part of Ashland’s riverfront landscape,” city manager Mike Graese said. “The generosity of the donor is, in my opinion, reflective of Ashland’s giving spirit; I hope these statues will be a source of pride for our citizens today and in the decades to come.”
Mayor Steve Gilmore said he’s confident the statues will draw tourists from all over.
The ceremony will begin at 7:15 p.m. at Ashland’s Riverfront Park and is open to the public. The three-piece collection will be the largest combination of classical mythology and contemporary art in the United States, according to Ashland officials.
One piece, “Venus of Ashland,” is the largest female classical mythology statue in the world.
Prior to the lighting ceremony, the city will host a presentation by Serran-Pagan at the Paramount Arts Center at 6 p.m. Serran-Pagan’s presentation is also open to the general public. Theater doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
At 7:45 p.m., the city and donor will host a post-dedication ceremony on the main stage of the Paramount Arts Center. The event will be catered and will feature live music.