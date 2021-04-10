The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — The city of Ashland will flush water hydrants this month and consumers are advised to check water conditions prior to drawing water for consumption, cooking and for use in washers and dishwashers, according to a notice given to city water users.

If discoloration is found, customers are asked to run water until the water clears up, according to the notice.

The Ashland Fire Department will test hydrants weekdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for most areas. The tests could lead to a drop in water pressure, according to the notice.

