ASHLAND — The city of Ashland Fire Department will test fire hydrants through the end of April, according to a release from city officials. Consumers are advised to check water conditions prior to drawing water for consumption, cooking and for use in washers and dishwashers.
If there is discoloration, customers are advised to run the water until it clears. There also could be a drop in water pressure.
The hydrants will be tested weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hydrant testing will be done in zones and each resident should not be impacted for more than a day or two, according to the release.