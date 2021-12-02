Gabriel Robinson and Rickilyn Stevens, of Scottown, Ohio, sit on Santa’s lap during Rockwood Baptist Church’s annual Sensitive Santa event in this 2017 file photo. The Ashland Town Center will offer a similar option for families and children with sensory issues to get photos taken with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 5.
Tyler Fitzwater interacts with Santa during a Kindness Santa event in Barboursville in this 2017 file photo. The Ashland Town Center will offer a similar option for families and children with sensory issues to get photos taken with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 5.
ASHLAND — Ashland Town Center is continuing the holiday tradition of getting pictures with Santa by offering a quiet and calm option for families and children with sensory issues.
Sensitive Santa takes place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, and will be an opportunity for sensory-sensitive shoppers to get pictures with Santa before the mall officially opens.
“The magic of the holiday season is meant for all, and at Ashland Town Center, we are honored to once again provide a welcoming environment where every family feels included,” Vicki Ramey, general manager at Ashland Town Center, said in a news release Wednesday. “Sensitive Santa offers a special moment for families to experience the traditional winter celebrations in a calm, quiet environment.”
The event will feature alternative seating options, muted lights, quiet music and reduced traffic for less sensory stimulation, the release states. Snacks and activities will be available for children, and crafts will be provided that can be completed at the mall or taken home for later.
The event is free to attend, but families are asked to RSVP at the Ashland Town Center website. Photos will be available for purchase, and a portion of all photo proceeds will be donated to Autism Speaks, an organization that sponsors autism research and hosts awareness and outreach activities.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
