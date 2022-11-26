ASHLAND — Ashland Town Center has several events planned to help shoppers get into the holiday spirit.
Sensitive Santa, set for 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, welcomes guests with sensory sensitivities to enjoy a magical morning with Santa before regular center activities begin. Sensitive Santa will include healthy snacks, alternative seating options for photos with Santa, and inclusive crafts and activities. Guests will have the opportunity to donate to Autism Speaks during the event.
Four-legged friends will take center stage at Paws & Claus from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. In addition to the opportunity to snap a photo of the family pet with Santa, Paws & Claus will feature Ashland Animal Rescue Fund and Earthwise Pet.
Children can spend some quality time with Santa from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, during Cookies with Claus.
The event will feature cookies and milk while Santa reads aloud “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” It will include Grinch-themed games, activities and prizes.
Ashland Town Center will also offer gift-wrapping services provided by a variety of nonprofit organizations from the Tri-State behind the big Christmas tree at the main entrance from Black Friday through Christmas Eve.
Through Friday, Dec. 9, shoppers can also visit the CAReS Giving Tree and pick from more than 220 names of children from Boyd and Greenup counties who are in need.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.