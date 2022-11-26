The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative

ASHLAND — Ashland Town Center has several events planned to help shoppers get into the holiday spirit.

Sensitive Santa, set for 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, welcomes guests with sensory sensitivities to enjoy a magical morning with Santa before regular center activities begin. Sensitive Santa will include healthy snacks, alternative seating options for photos with Santa, and inclusive crafts and activities. Guests will have the opportunity to donate to Autism Speaks during the event.

