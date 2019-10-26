ASHLAND – Ashland Town Center will offer some boos for the kids and beer for adults during the Saturday fall celebration “Boo ‘n Brew.”
On Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., Ashland Town Center will offer a family-friendly Halloween-themed event featuring a diverse beer selection and plenty of tricks and treats. Boo ‘n Brew will be located in the parking lot of Belk Women and Kids.
“Halloween is such an exciting time for guests of all ages,” Jaime Bloss, marketing director at Ashland Town Center, said in a release announcing the event. “We are looking forward to providing family-friendly event in partnership with breweries right here in the Tri-State area.”
Kentucky Hall of Fame Cafe has partnered with Country Boy Brewing, The Portsmouth Brewing Company, Alltech and Anheuser-Busch for this event, according to the release.
“They will be set up outside near Belk Women and Kids with seven craft beers and one domestic option,” the release said. “Kentucky Hall of Fame Cafe will also have food outside to enjoy during the event. The outdoor event will also include music from City Heat from 4 to 7 p.m.”
Children, and their parents or guardians, are welcome to come in costume for Boo Bash, the trick-or-treating aspect of Boo ‘n Brew.
Kids can also participate in the costume contest from 5 to 7 p.m., near Kentucky Hall of Fame Cafe and Visionworks.
Trick-or-treat will take place inside the mall from 6 to 7 p.m. from select retailers.
Various retailers will participate in “The Teal Pumpkin Project,” offering non-food treats to promote safety, inclusion and respect of individuals managing food allergies, as well as other children for whom candy is not an option.
To find out more about Boo ‘n Brew and other Ashland Town Center events, visit www.ashlandtowncenter.com.