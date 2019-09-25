ASHLAND — Ashland Mayor Pro-Tem, city commissioner and small-business owner Matt Perkins is trying to get enough people to sign up so the city can start a voluntary curbside recycling service.
“It’s the first day of fall and the deadline is nearing for participation in curbside recycling,” Perkins said Monday. “We are excited to offer this new service to our residents and have seen a great response so far. It’s important that we do all we can to minimize waste and preserve our green spaces for generations to come.”
Ashland currently has a staffed recycling drop-off center under the bridges, Perkins explained, but the city must have a participation rate of at least 850 households for the residential recycling program to start Jan. 1, 2020.
“We would join 73% of the U.S. by having both curbside collection and a recycling drop-off center,” he said.
Recyclable items include glass bottles and jars, metal cans, plastic bottles, cartons, paper and cardboard. Items that should not be placed in the recycling cart include plastic bags, hoses and chains, batteries, clothes and sheets, VHS tapes, cups and tubs, car parts, dishware, toys, electronics, light bulbs and several other items that can be found online at https://www.rumpke.com/for-your-home/recycling.
The cost of the service would be $7.75 a month for biweekly pickup and a one-time $20 fee for the recycling can, according to Perkins. He said the 95-gallon recycling containers for customers would look like a standard trash container for residential use.
“We would use a third party for the collection,” he added.
In the second year, the rate would go to $7.98 a month and to $8.22 in the third year.
Perkins said those interested in participating in this voluntary curbside program can email their name, address and phone number to ashland.recycles@rumpke.com/.
“If you utilize email, Rumpke will provide an email confirmation of your submittal within a few days,” he said.
An alternative to email is to fill out a flier that will be sent out in upcoming utility bills.
“Just complete your information on the flier and return it via postal mail to Rumpke, 819 Island Road, Circleville, Ohio,” Perkins said.
Perkins said he also is willing to hand deliver a sign-up sheet.
“They can message me on Facebook or call me at 606-939-4895 or email me at mperkins@ashlandky.gov,” he said.
The sign-up ends Oct. 12, Perkins said.
“Your sign-up is critical to making this happen,” he said.