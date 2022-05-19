IRONTON — An Ashland woman has pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence following the fatal shooting of an Ashland man in Lawrence County in December.
Ronda Mitchell, 31, of the 1000 block of Commanche Drive, Ashland, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence for allegedly taking clothes from the scene of a crime to a state park in Kentucky following the shooting death of Anthony Wayne Pemberton.
She agreed to testify against Aaron K. Scott, 35, of the 1000 block of Commanche Drive, Ashland, when the case comes to trial June 6. Scott is charged with shooting Pemberton in the leg near Ironton. Pemberton subsequently died.
Scott is charged with murder with a gun specification, involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and trafficking in marijuana.
Final sentencing was set for Mitchell on Aug. 17.
In an unrelated case, Rashawn J. Tillman, 22, of Detroit, admitted violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction. His probation was extended for a year and he was ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Justice Center in Scioto County.
In other cases:
Oscar Lucero Jr., 19, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and two other charges were dismissed. He was fined $375, placed on six months’ probation and had his driver’s license suspended for a year.
Nicholas Griffith, 32, of the 700 block of Mill Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Bond was set at $25,000. He also was ordered to get an alcohol and drug assessment.
Michael Neff, 37, of County Road 107, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear and attempted burglary. Bond was set at $25,000.
