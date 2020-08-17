IRONTON — An Ashland area woman was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in a drug case.
Lisa K. Keeney, 42, of Kentucky 5, Ashland, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. She also admitted violating community control sanctions.
Keeney could be eligible for early release from prison after serving a year.
In an unrelated case, Samuel W. Pack, 18, of the 600 block of Quincy Street, Ironton, rejected a plea offer that could have sent him to prison for six to nine years on charges of improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and tampering with evidence.
In other cases:
- Shawn D. Stapleton, 41, of the 200 block of Mason Street, South Point, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. Stapleton was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to continue drug treatment at Pathways in Ashland and was fined $2,500.
- Katey N. Hinton, 37, of Township Road 171, Scottown, pleaded innocent to charges of tampering with evidence, escape and felony vandalism. Bond was set at $25,000 pending further court proceedings.
- Jason E. Yates, 42, of the 200 block of Brubaker Drive, South Point, pleaded innocent to a charge of failure to appear. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Clarence J. Johnson, 36, of Private Drive 1044, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
- Phillip L. Devaney, 39, of the 1100 block of 10th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 bond.
- Shawn Siders, 34, of Township Road 1039, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to a charge of attempted burglary.