IRONTON — An Ashland area resident was sentenced to four years in prison last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Kelli Schrode, 40, of the 6100 block of Margaret Street, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
She could be eligible for early release after serving three years in prison. Schrode also was ordered to pay $600 in restitution for cutting off an ankle monitor. Schrode was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Jose Cisnero, 32, formerly of County Road 1, South Point, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for possession of drugs. Cisnero, who currently is in federal custody, pleaded guilty in the drug case and in 2018, but didn’t show up for final sentencing in Ironton.
In other cases:
Michael Pennington, 32, of Patriot, Ohio, pleaded guilty to disrupting public service and assault. Final sentencing was set for Jan. 4.
Carol Banfield, 62, of the 800 block of Mastin Avenue, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction. Banfield was ordered to stay drug and alcohol free for a year.
Tiffany Perdue, 55, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm). She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending and ordered to seek drug treatment.
Anthony Daniels, 43, of the 1600 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty in a drug trafficking case. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to seek treatment.
Brent Grant, 52, of Township Road 1506, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to seek drug treatment.
