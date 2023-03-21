Kelli Fryer, of South Point, Ohio, left, and Amanda Gearheart, of Flatwoods, Ky., look over their passports while waiting for their drinks inside Bubbles N Sweets during Ashland’s Coffee and Tea Week on Monday, March 20, in Ashland.
Kelli Fryer, of South Point, Ohio, left, and Amanda Gearheart, of Flatwoods, Ky., look over their passports while waiting for their drinks inside Bubbles N Sweets during Ashland’s Coffee and Tea Week on Monday, March 20, in Ashland.
ASHLAND — With six participating locations and events, Ashland is hosting its first Coffee and Tea Week now through March 26.
Each coffee or tea shop has featured drinks — some are old favorites and others are new creations.
Participants can pick up a coffee passport at any participating location. Once a customer has gotten their passport stamped at three locations or more by making a purchase, they can submit their passport electronically to Visit Ashland, Ky and be entered to win a prize such as a Ninja coffee machine, Goose Bridle Coffee and coffee accessories.
Events scheduled this week will educate consumers about coffee and tea. Jessica Pack Esthetics is offering a “Mocha Latte Facial” for $75 with appointments available all month.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.