ASHLAND — Several visitors have enjoyed the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center in Ashland since it reopened in June.
The museum is located at 1620 Winchester Ave., and its main floor and mezzanine includes new military exhibit honoring all wars, Country Music Heritage Hall, Paul Blazer, vintage clothing, school house, Adena period, doctor’s office, sports, Pogue’s Landing to Ashland, a World War II exhibit, art gallery and more.
The museum’s main floor, mezzanine and Discovery Center are following all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state, according to the museum website.
Guests over 2 years old must wear masks. Visitors must follow social distancing of six feet and can’t have any symptoms of illness such as fever, cough, cold or nausea. A no-touch temperature check will be taken at the door. Visitors are also asked to sanitize their hands upon entering and leaving the museum.
Current hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Highlands Museum and Discovery Center will host its first golf benefit Friday, Sept. 18, at Bellefonte Country Club. Proceeds benefit the center’s educational programming. The cost is $150 singles or $200 hole sponsor. Mulligans cost $5.
For more information, call 606-329-8888 or visit www.highlandsmuseum.com.