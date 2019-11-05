HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson said he’s often surprised to find out how many people use his website to view aerial mapping photos of the county.
People come up to him frequently to talk about how they use the website’s mapping tool, and it’s not just for geographers, he said.
“It’s great for the business community, and also first responders use this because you need to know what’s on the ground. As developments have happened, roads are closed and buildings are added and subtracted,” he said. “Some people use it for sewer projects. Almost all infrastructure projects will refer to these aerials.”
The new aerial photos, taken from March 1 to April 25, captured all of Cabell County and approximately 3 miles of Westmoreland in Wayne County. Johnson said Westmoreland, a Huntington neighborhood, was included even though it isn’t part of Cabell County at the request of Huntington police. Police also use the photos before responding sometimes, he said.
During a recent Huntington City Council meeting, council member Jennifer Wheeler said she uses the maps to better understand constituent concerns in her neighborhood. It’s easier and faster to look at the photos than it would be to make site visits, she said.
The aerial photos, called the Geographic Information System (GIS), are taken about every three years in the spring before trees sprout and obstruct views from the sky. They are also taken on days with reduced cloud cover.
Johnson’s website overlays parcel lines and streets on the photos so people can learn more about who owns properties around them. This is useful for business developers to find out available space in the county and what’s nearby, he said.
The website also has a new feature allowing users to compare aerial maps side-by-side to previous years. People may look at photos from 2019 and compare them to photos taken in 2009, for example. Johnson said he illustrates this feature by showing Tanyard Station in 2019 next to photos of the same area in 2009, before the retail development was built.
It’s useful to see what has been constructed or removed in the past decade, he said. The website also features photos from 2015, and Johnson said he’s working with West Virginia University to get even older historical photos to use.
Johnson said the service is part of his mission to place as many public records online as possible, which saves people from having to make trips to the Cabell County Courthouse. He previously unveiled online tax maps and a calculator that estimates property taxes.
To access the latest aerial maps, visit cabellassessor.com and click on GIS, or visit cabellwv.agdmaps.com.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.