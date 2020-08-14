HUNTINGTON — An at-home version of the nationally acclaimed Camp Invention program, sponsored by Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia and hosted earlier this summer by Ona and Southside elementary schools, is still available to students.
Camp Invention Connect, for kids about to enter grades K-6, is a kit delivered directly to each participant that features both offline activities and optional online sessions that provide opportunities for independent, hands-on exploration.
Gwen Reed coordinated the program through Ona Elementary in July and has directed the traditional in-person Camp Invention program at Ona since 2015.
“The kids really enjoyed it,” Reed said of the at-home camp. “Thursday was so exciting as they unboxed their robots and got to take one apart and play with the other one. I will admit, I was a little skeptical that Camp Invention could be successful in a virtual format, but I’m here to tell you that it was!”
Guardians anywhere in the country can sign up their students to receive kits and be matched with a certified teacher in their local time zone for support.
Sunday, Aug. 16, is the registration deadline for those wanting to participate in the final weeks of Camp Invention Connect before the new school year begins in West Virginia. Registrants may use promo code SAVE15 to save $15 off the registration fee of $175.
Camp Invention Connect and Camp Invention are programs of the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF) in partnership with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
For more information, or to register, call the National Inventors Hall of Fame at 800-968-4332 or visit www.invent.org/connect.