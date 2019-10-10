HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s unsafe buildings list is three homes lighter and its first responders wellness center is one step closer to being built thanks to monetary and time donations by the Huntington area AT&T.
Andy Feeney, AT&T regional vice president of external affairs, announced the company’s Believe Appalachia initiative Thursday in front of a crowd of AT&T and city employees in the 900 block of Bruce Street prior to the first AT&T-funded demolition of a house. AT&T employees then traveled to Huntington Fire Station No. 10 on Saltwell Road, where they painted the station’s interior.
Feeney said the company decided to focus on tearing down houses and the Compass program for first responders after hearing feedback from first responders months ago.
“They likened (battling the opioid epidemic) to being in a war,” he said. “That’s when we decided our ‘Believe’ initiative should be about helping the helpers.”
As part of its Believe Appalachia initiative, AT&T will partake in eight community action projects, with a focus on giving back to Huntington’s police officers and firefighters. The two biggest contributions included a $24,000 donation to go toward tearing down three abandoned houses in the city and a $20,000 donation for the city’s first responders’ Compass Wellness Center.
Eventually a Habitat for Humanity home will be built at the Bruce Street location, where a handful of those homes have already been built. Less than five years ago, the block was full of abandoned structures where the first responders would often be called upon to respond to fires.
Huntington Fire Marshal Matt Winters said abandoned structures created 2 1/2 times the risk of fatal fires to firefighters than an occupied structure. Last year nationally, vacant structures caused 60 civilian deaths and 160 injuries, along with 3,300 firefighter injuries.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said by the end of the year, the city expects to have torn down 150 unsafe buildings in the past two years, which will leave less than 100 buildings on the unsafe building list.
“What we are doing is addressing an ongoing problem that’s going to continue to be there,” he said. “But when we have partnerships like what we have with AT&T, we know that we can set standards the rest of the nation will seek to follow.”
The goal of the Compass program is to provide training, classes and a state-of-the-art wellness center to help first responders improve their mental health and combat “compassion fatigue.”
Huntington Police Lt. Phil Watkins said the contribution to the Compass program’s future wellness center would help provide tools for first responders to optimize their performance in life — on the job and at home.
“I had no idea this was going to be so much more than just somebody writing a check,” he said. “It’s easy to write a check, but the time you are going to commit to this program, that’s where partnerships begin, and I thank you all so much for that.”
The AT&T “Believe” initiative started out of Chicago with AT&T employees who wanted to give back to their community. It has since grown into several different branches, such as the Appalachian-based one.
As part of its Believe Appalachia initiative, the company also will give first responders a family movie night, collect thank-you cards from the community for the first responders and provide hot meals during the holidays. The company also will team up with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a veteran and recently sponsored an opioid summit at Marshall University to discuss solutions for the city.