HUNTINGTON — About 75,000 additional meals will reach those in need in the Tri-State area thanks to a sizable donation to Facing Hunger Foodbank from AT&T’s Believe Appalachia initiative.
AT&T West Virginia President Andy Feeney presented the $10,000 check to the food bank on Monday afternoon as part of the campaign, which is geared toward battling the opioid crisis in both Huntington and Charleston.
So far, AT&T has contributed nearly $100,000 in aid to Huntington to help demolish dilapidated buildings, prioritize local first responders and now to assist in feeding the hungry.
“It’s all about community — we work here in the community with AT&T but we live here, too, and we care about the community,” Feeney said. “We also know the community has needs right now, the first responders, helping the helpers, but talking with local officials here, there is a need for the food bank. The food bank needs to be restocked and brought up to levels they need to be at.”
Facing Hunger saw an initial spike in demand of about 50% at the height of the pandemic in April and also experienced challenges regarding logistics in securing food. Months later, Executive Director Cyndi Kirkhart said there is still a heightened need.
“We’re still at a 32% increase, uptick, for demand,” Kirkhart said. “So every dollar goes so far.”
State Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell; U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.; other elected officials, as well as representatives from the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce helped bring the issue to the initiative’s forefront, Feeney said, and were present during the donation ceremony.
“AT&T has been so supportive of Huntington in general, as well as the food bank,” Miller said. “This will feed so many people, and southern West Virginia is really hurting right now, so it couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.”
Donations and volunteering are always welcome at the food bank, located at 1327 7th Ave. in Huntington, and Feeney said he hopes the contribution will inspire others to make a difference in one of Facing Hunger’s 248 agencies across the West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
“By making this contribution, hopefully others will help step in, hopefully they will find out about what we’ve done and they’ll get involved,” Feeney said. “They’re feeding hundreds of thousands of people, so they need help.”
Miller and Kirkhart also awarded plaques of appreciation to four members of the West Virginia Army National Guard who have been volunteering with Facing Hunger since March.
Feeney said he hopes the initiative will only continue to grow in Huntington and AT&T is looking at other ways to continue making a difference in local communities.