HUNTINGTON — State lawmakers are still pushing for a law to be passed to better protect student-athletes in West Virginia from predatory agents they say could ruin their careers and institutions.
Senate Bill 439, updating the state’s Uniform Athlete Agents Act, passed the Senate during the regular session of the West Virginia Legislature this year but failed to make it out of House committees.
If it had passed, the bill would have amended the existing law to require registration of agents through the Secretary of State’s Office and create penalties for agents who do violate the law and act unethically, among other things.
The bill was discussed Tuesday at West Virginia University in Morgantown during an interim meeting of the Commission of Interstate Cooperation. During that meeting, Vince Cardi, chair of the West Virginia Commission on Uniform State Laws, said his commission still backs the updated act being passed. Cardi said his commission will recommend the legislative commission present it to the full Legislature for possible passage next year.
West Virginia adopted the Uniform Athlete Agents Act — a bill passed by many states across the United States — in 2015, but it has not been revised in recent years to keep up with the changing landscape of NCAA student-athletes and their ability to monetize their name.
The day the updated bill passed the Senate in February, state Sen. Charles S. Trump IV, R-Morgan, said the idea was to protect students and institutions from unethical people.
“Sadly, there has been, in this country’s history, reprehensible people taking advantage of students, especially those who are athletes,” he said in February. “What can happen if people don’t know what they are doing? It can cost students their eligibility in college sports. It can cost an institution the ability to be eligible to compete.”
Cardi said the bill has the backing of the Secretary of State’s Office, which would oversee the agents. The agents would be required to disclose all social media accounts, disclose their occupations over the past five years, lay out their formal education and training to be an agent and notify the office of any criminal or civil lawsuit history.
It would require them to let student-athletes know they could lose their eligibility if they sign with the agent. The agents also must inform the student’s athletic director within three days if the student-athlete does sign with them.
The contract can be voided if the agent fails to comply with West Virginia law, if the bill passes. The bill would also require the agent to keep records for five years.
“It (would be) a felony, or in some cases a misdemeanor, for the agent to influence the student-athlete or give materially false information to the athlete or to the parents of the athlete or initiate contact from an athlete unless this agent is actually registered,” Cardi said.
Cardi said in the past, Marshall University, WVU and Fairmont State have endorsed the bill, but he was unclear where WVU stood on the matter as of Tuesday.