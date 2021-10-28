HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University athletics official on Thursday disputed reports the school would be moving its athletics teams to the Sun Belt Conference.
Interim Athletic Director Jeff O’Malley made the statement during the Board of Governors’ Athletics Committee meeting on campus Thursday morning.
“We have made no decision about what conference we are going to go in, whether it will stay in C-USA or go into another conference,” he said. “We have gathered information. I have shared that information with Dr. (Jerome) Gilbert and Chairman (Patrick) Farrell.”
In the meeting of the full Board of Governors that followed the committee meeting, Marshall alumnus Brad Smith was selected as the university’s 38th president.
Brad Smith, who will take the Marshall presidency in January, said he was encouraged about the opportunities Marshall has, but it’s the matter of making sure they have the right people in the room before making the decision.
“A lot of conferences would love to have us join their conference or stay in their conference. What really gives me courage is we have a strong process that has been in place, we have clear options, we have clear criteria, we have the data to make the decision and we are ready to make that decision,” Smith said.
One thing that might have hindered Marshall making a move sooner is a lack of permanent athletic director. While Marshall University has several positions filled by interims, including the athletic director, Smith said the people in those positions are more than capable of performing the duties. He said he is working closely with current Marshall President Jerome Gilbert to make sure those decisions can move forward in a timely fashion.
O’Malley said he has a meeting Friday with the new president — now known to be Smith — to go over the pros and cons of the options and will return to the Board of Governors at a later time with a recommendation for discussion and the board will vote.
“I can assure you there has been no decision that has been made at this point, and I just want to clear that up,” he said. “It’s been a great process for me to go through this last month and six weeks, and I can tell you that we have more options than anybody else in Conference USA right now, which I feel great about.”
Patrick Farrell, chairman of Marshall’s Board of Governors, issued a statement on social media Wednesday to address fan buzz about rumors of a move to the Sun Belt Conference.
“A lot of Marshall sports fans are understandably anxious about conference realignment,” Farrell’s tweet read. “No decision has been made and discussions about our future are ongoing. I can confidently say that the timing of our decision won’t impact which conference we choose.”
While Marshall had been quiet prior to Thursday’s meeting, sources within the Conference USA schools defecting to the Sun Belt say the Herd’s switch is more a question of “when” than “if,” even speaking of the move as if it’s already happened, reporter Grant Traylor wrote.
A mass exodus from C-USA, Marshall University’s current athletic conference, has happened in recent days. Southern Mississippi was the first to announce its move to the Sun Belt, and Old Dominion followed. Their moves came after six schools left C-USA to join the American Athletic Conference.
O’Malley said Marshall has a “tremendous brand” and great fan base that makes it a wanted school for a lot of conferences.
“We are going to add a lot of value to wherever we end up,” he said. “It’s been very rewarding and stressful, but it’s been a great process and I’m glad we had the opportunity to go through it. Some people would say it was a crisis, but I don’t view it that way. I view it as an opportunity. We are going to end up on the plus side of this thing.”