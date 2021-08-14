HUNTINGTON — Those lucky enough to grab tickets to a slimmed-down version of Huntington’s annual Rails and Ales Festival got to enjoy a variety of craft beers and more Saturday.
The event, which started in 2013, occurs annually at Harris Riverfront Park. Due to construction at the floodwall this year and COVID-19 precautions, the event was scaled back and held at the boat dock area of the park.
Beyond a plethora of craft better, attendees had access to food, an artisan market and music from Shelem, Corduroy Brown and Short and Company.
After taking a year off due to COVID-19, Jessica Pressman, an event organizer, said it felt great to be back hosting an event they love to bring to the community.
Pressman said the 2021 event was scaled back to half capacity.
“So it’s smaller, like it was the first few years, and we think people will love that,” she said. “It’ll feel more intimate, like the early days of Rails and Ales.”
The reduction in capacity meant tickets sold out quickly after going on sale earlier this year.
Pressman said the community support means a lot to event organizers.
“We all live in and love Huntington and have enjoyed watching it come to life these past 10 years or so. We are proud to play a small part in that, and hope it continues for many years to come,” she said.
The festival is organized by the Better Beer Coalition, which aims to promote a local craft beer culture while improving local access to the beers.
