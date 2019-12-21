HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man wanted in connection with a shooting Thursday that left another man with life-threatening injuries has been taken into custody, according to the Ashland Police Department.
John Anthony Posocco III, aka “Exxon Jon,” 23, was wanted in connection with an attempted murder charge after police responded to a 911 hangup call at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday from a residence along East Holt Street in Ashland. Police said a man had been shot in the head.
“John Posocco has been taken into custody. He has turned himself in to Cabell County West Virginia Sheriff deputies,” according to an updated Facebook post by the Ashland Police Department. “Thank you to all law enforcement and citizens for their help.”
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Posocco turned himself in around 3 p.m. Saturday.
“He was charged with being a fugitive from justice on an attempted murder warrant,” Zerkle said. “He is lodged in the Western Regional Jail.”
According to the jail website, bond has not been set.
The victim was flown by helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the man’s name pending the investigation and gave no updates on his condition.