HUNTINGTON — A defense attorney representing one of three people indicted on charges stemming from a deceased body wrapped in carpet and dropped off at a local hospital has asked the court to dismiss the case.

Defense attorney Timothy Rosinsky, representing Joshua Chase Daniel, 39, of Salt Rock, told Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles about the motion Wednesday morning. Rosinsky said he hopes there will be a resolution by the next hearing on Feb. 23.

