HUNTINGTON — A defense attorney representing one of three people indicted on charges stemming from a deceased body wrapped in carpet and dropped off at a local hospital has asked the court to dismiss the case.
Defense attorney Timothy Rosinsky, representing Joshua Chase Daniel, 39, of Salt Rock, told Cabell County Circuit Judge Chris Chiles about the motion Wednesday morning. Rosinsky said he hopes there will be a resolution by the next hearing on Feb. 23.
Daniel was indicted in November 2022 on charges of concealment of a deceased human body and conspiracy along with Ryan Timothy Fitzsimmons, 42, of Hurricane, West Virginia and the victim’s girlfriend, Shannon Marie Brown, of Barboursville.
Daniel’s charges stem from when deceased 43-year-old Eric Williams, of Spencer, West Virginia was brought in a red 2021 Toyota Camry on May 3, 2022, to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Williams’ body was wrapped in a sheet and carpet.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office reported Williams died of a drug overdose and there was no foul play suspected.
Lt. Steve Compton of the Huntington Police Department reported Williams had a lighter and a piece of aluminum foil in his right hand.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Daniel and Fitzsimmons were the two who dropped off Williams.
The victim was found in a bathroom — seated on the toilet with his head lying on the sink — inside a residence in the 2200 block of Miller Road in Huntington, according to statements from Daniel and Fitzsimmons.
Daniel said the residence was rented by the couple and himself, and they had only lived there for a couple of days.
“There is no evidence to suggest that any of the defendants attempted to ‘conceal’ Mr. Williams’ deceased body. Indeed, they did the exact opposite by delivering his body to St. Mary’s Medical Center, as they believed that this was an appropriate place to deliver a deceased body,” Rosinsky wrote in the motion.
Rosinsky referenced the Webster’s Dictionary definition of concealment being “the action of hiding something or preventing it to be known” — a definition that Rosinsky stated does not define what happened in this case.
“The defendants also informed police that they did not call 911 to the residence because there was a ‘marijuana grow’ inside of the said residence where Mr. Williams had died,” the motion read.
Daniel told police moving the body was a “group effort” among the three and they did not call 911 because they grew marijuana at the residence.
Officers executed a search warrant that resulted in the discovery of approximately 80 marijuana plants at the residence and 90 plants at Fitzsimmons’ residence as well.
Rosinsky added that the defendants knew dropping off Williams’ body would alert authorities to take appropriate actions.
According to the criminal complaint, officers said Daniel and Fitzsimmons were not honest in their original reports of the incident.
The two led HPD investigators to multiple locations in the woods before mentioning the residence where marijuana was grown.
