CHARLESTON — A representative from the office of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will meet with local residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
Jan. 6: Noon to 1 p.m., Putnam County Public Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane.
Jan. 13: Noon to 1 p.m., Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton.
Jan. 27: Noon to 1 p.m., Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne.
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, contact Adams at 304-989-3506.