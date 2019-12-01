CHARLESTON — A representative from the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Iva Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled:
Dec. 17: 1 to 3 p.m.: Poca Public Library, 2858 Charleston Road, Poca.
Dec. 27: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton.
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required. For more information, contact Adams at 304-989-3506.