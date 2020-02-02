CHARLESTON — A representative from the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Iva Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Eleanor Public Library, 501 Roosevelt Blvd., Red House.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington.
- Feb. 19: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Milton Senior Center, 1032 Church St., Milton.
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required. For more information, contact Adams at 304-989-3506.