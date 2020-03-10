Attorney General’s office to make local stops
CHARLESTON — A representative from the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 11, at the Marie Redd Senior Center, 1750 9th Ave. in Huntington; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave. in Huntington; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the Putnam County Library, 4219 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane.
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required. For more information, contact Iva Adams at 304-989-3506.