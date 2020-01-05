CHARLESTON — A representative from the office of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents this month to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Iva Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled:

  • Jan. 15: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne.
  • Jan. 22: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Putnam Public Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane.
  • Jan. 24: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton.
  • Jan. 30: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marie Redd Senior Center, 1750 9th Ave., Huntington.

The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.

For more information, contact Adams at 304-989-3506.

