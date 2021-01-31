CHARLESTON — A representative from the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will meet with local residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
Feb. 1: Noon to 1 p.m., Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton.
Feb. 8: Noon to 1 p.m., Putnam County Public Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane.
Feb. 22: Noon to 1 p.m., Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne.
Additionally, individual video meetings are available for consumers in Cabell, Kanawha, Putnam and Wayne counties. To schedule a time, contact Adams at 304-989-3506 or Danielle.I.Adams@wvago.gov.