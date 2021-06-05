CHARLESTON — A representative from the office of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will meet with local residents in June to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any questions.
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- June 15: 11 a.m. to noon, Putnam County Public Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane.
- June 16: 11 a.m. to noon, Ceredo-Kenova Memorial Library, 1200 Oak St., Kenova.
- June 22: 11 a.m. to noon, Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton.
- June 24: 11 a.m. to noon, Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne.
- June 30: 11 a.m. to noon, Putnam County Public Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane.
For information on additional requirements specific to any in-person location, attendees can contact Adams at 304-989-3506.