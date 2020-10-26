CHARLESTON — A representative from the office of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will meet with Metro Valley residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
Nov. 2: noon to 1 p.m. — Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne
Nov. 9: noon to 1:00 p.m. — Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton
Nov. 16: noon to 1 p.m. — Putnam Public Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane
Nov. 30: noon to 1 p.m. — Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Adams at 304-989-3506.