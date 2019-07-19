HUNTINGTON - Huntington attorney David R. Tyson has been appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
His term will end June 30, 2022.
Tyson currently serves as co-president of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center and as a member of the Marshall Artists Series Board of Directors. He was formerly a member of the President's Advisory Committee for the Arts at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
The West Virginia Commission on the Arts serves as a citizen advisory board to the Department of Arts, Culture and History. The commission primarily distributes state and federal grant funding.