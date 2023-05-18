Trial attorney and West Virginia University College of Law alumnus Paul Thomas Farrell Jr., right, is the recipient of the 2023 College of Law Justitia Officium Award, presented by the West Virginia University College of Law faculty.
MORGANTOWN — Trial attorney and West Virginia University College of Law alumnus Paul Thomas Farrell Jr. is the recipient of the 2023 College of Law Justitia Officium Award presented by the West Virginia University College of Law faculty.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized by the law school faculty of my alma mater,” Farrell said. “I am humbled beyond words and proud to be a Mountaineer.”
Established in 1978 to mark the 100th anniversary of the College of Law, the Justitia Officium is the highest honor bestowed by the law faculty in recognition of outstanding contributions and service to the legal profession. Farrell received his award at Commencement on May 12.
“Paul understands how lives hang in the balance when injustice exists in our courtrooms and in our communities — and that, often, what can be accomplished in the courtroom can change the lives of countless others outside of it,” said WVU College of Law Dean Amelia Smith Rinehart.
Farrell is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a B.A. in 1994 and the West Virginia University College of Law with a J.D. in 1997. He served as the managing editor of the West Virginia Law Review.
He is a second-generation West Virginia lawyer whose father, Paul T. Farrell, is a presiding circuit court judge in Cabell County.
Farrell Jr.’s background includes criminal defense as well as serving as a prosecutor for murder charges, representing health care providers as well as bringing medical malpractice claims on behalf of birth trauma victims, insurance defense as well as insurance bad faith. He has also taught appellate advocacy as an adjunct professor at the WVU College of Law, serving as the president of the West Virginia Association for Justice.
He most recently served as the co-lead of a multi-district litigation, known as the “National Prescription Opiate Litigation,” which has been reported as the largest and most complex mass tort in the history of American litigation resulting in more than $50 billion in settlement proceeds to abate the opioid epidemic.
“Although he’s most recently fought for justice from the opioid industry for the devastation it has caused throughout West Virginia, Paul’s passionate advocacy for all and his relentless dedication to the legal profession and its role in society have had an immeasurable impact throughout his career,” Rinehart said. “We are so honored that he and his wife, Jackie, are our alumni and continue the Farrell family’s lasting legacy to the College of Law.”
Farrell Jr. is a founding member of Farrell & Fuller LLC, which recently relocated to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he operates a mass tort law firm. His name will now be added to a panel bearing the names of recipients at the College of Law.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
