HUNTINGTON — The Supreme Court of Ohio last week heard arguments seeking to vacate the death sentence of convicted Lawrence County quadruple murderer Arron Lawson.
Lawson, 26, of Pedro, Ohio, was sentenced to death in February 2019 after pleading guilty to four counts of murder in the deaths of Devin Holston, 8; his mother, Stacey Holston, 24; her mother and Lawson’s aunt, Tammie McGuire, 43; and Tammie’s husband, Donald McGuire, 50, on Oct. 11, 2017, at the Holstons’ home at Pedro.
He also admitted to nine other counts, which included a knife attack conducted the same day on Todd Holston, Devin’s father and Stacey’s husband, as well as burglary and abuse of a corpse.
He first shot Stacey Holston three times, before killing the McGuires after they arrived at separate times to check on Holston. Devin Holston was shot after returning home from school. Lawson lay in wait for hours after that before Todd Holston returned to the home. Lawson attacked him with a knife before fleeing and sending police on a 36-hour manhunt.
The Ohio justices heard appeal arguments in the case March 2, but it could be months before a decision is made.
Lawson’s attorney Thomas Adolf Rein argued a mixture of prescription drugs and incompetent representation led to the defendant’s demise. However, Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said the court did its due diligence to make sure he was competent to make decisions, like to move forward without a jury trial, on his own.
In Rein’s main argument, he said Lawson’s due process rights were violated when the judge accepted a waiver to be tried by a jury and guilty plea without seeking more information about his competence.
While he had been examined by a psychologist before the trial, he had not been examined to determine if he was able to understand the ramifications of waiving his right to a jury trial and pleading guilty, Rein argued March 2.
“Certainly, at that point, everyone should have taken a step back and said, ‘Wait a second. What’s going on here? He’s going against the advice of counsel. Why?’” he said.
He was also not made aware that if only one juror agreed he shouldn’t receive death, his life would be spared, Rein said.
The attorneys argued that Lawson telling the judge he was on mood-stabilizing medications should have been a red flag to raise concerns about his competency. Rein said there is nothing in the record or follow-up about Lawson’s medication.
“It was ignored,” Rein said. “It wasn’t just overlooked. It was ignored.”
Lawson’s attorneys also said his constitutional rights were violated because his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance, which they said was proven when they allowed the court to proceed without a jury trial or further competency examinations.
They, too, allowed the case to move forward despite knowing the judge’s concerns over Lawson’s prescriptions.
The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office argued the process was fair. There was a nine-day break between the time the jury was excused and the first hearing was held before the judicial panel, which decided Lawson’s fate. The prosecutor said they had time during that period to request or seek a competency examination.
Rein also questioned why nothing was done during those nine days.
The prosecutor said the judge conducted “an extensive and exhaustive colloquy” with Lawson, in which he responded to the judge’s questions 145 times. At no point did those answers appear to be inappropriate or show signs he was not competent.
In his March 2 arguments, Anderson said the defendant’s choice was not a decision based on mental illness, but one made because the defendant didn’t want to put the family through a graphic trial. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said that would be a rational reason for why he waived those rights.
His attorneys had dozens of years’ experience in defending murder suspects and repeatedly said Lawson was ignoring their advice in moving forward without the jury, which shows their actions were not below the expected professionalism, Anderson said.
Justice Jennifer Brunner continually questioned a statute that requires a competency hearing to be done, but Anderson said he did not believe it applies because defendants under the law are presumed to be competent and there was no indication he was not.
Brunner also questioned studies that showed a mixture of the drugs Lawson was taking can cause mental issues.
The prosecutor said the presence of prescription mood-stabilizing drugs in his system did not require a competency hearing, nor is one required by law. He argued that the judge’s assessment and opinion of his attorneys showed the medications were not affecting his decision-making at trial.
“His lawyers, who are experienced trial and death penalty lawyers, chose not to have him evaluated for competency because there was never any question about his competency,” Anderson said.
Lawson is housed at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution and is one of 135 inmates on death row in Ohio. The state has conducted 56 executions since 1999.