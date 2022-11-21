HUNTINGTON — Six years after Marshall University’s Title IX office was thrust into the spotlight over its handling of three investigations of a male student, the fallout continues.
The case of Joseph Chase Hardin, a man criminally convicted twice after being accused of sexually assaulting fellow students, re-emerged last week after a USA Today article retold his victims’ stories and how they believe Marshall University, notably Title IX coordinator Debra Hart, failed them.
Title IX is a Nixon-era law with a purpose of protecting people from discrimination on the basis of sex in all educational programs receiving federal assistance. This includes athletics, employment, admissions and financial assistance, sexual assault and violence on campus, and other areas.
While it has been years since Hardin has stepped on Marshall’s campus, a few dozen current students demonstrated against Marshall’s Title IX office Friday.
Charleston Attorney Ryan Donovan, who has filed two recent lawsuits in federal court, believes the Title IX office has systemic failures that not only hurt accusers, but also those who have been accused.
A response
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith has penned two letters to the Marshall University community this week, the first a direct response to the USA Today article, stating Marshall has taken several steps since 2018 to strengthen its policies and procedures.
He referenced changes to the institution’s Board of Governors’ policy on related subject matter and new administrative procedures to better address and adjudicate complaints. Smith said the procedures have been reviewed by the Department of Justice, Office of Civil Rights and an independent third-party consultant.
While no significant issues were found, he said, the university has been working for months to restructure its Title IX Office, moving it to the Title IX accountability to the Office of General Counsel and selecting a new coordinator, Smith said.
A second letter came Friday following the student-led protest. It promised a restructuring and changes within the office, including a task force of students to review university changes to Title IX policies and find easy to better educate and protect students on campus
“On behalf of Marshall University, I am sorry that some of our students have felt unsafe on our campus. Please know that our primary goal is the safety of our students. We must and will address this concern immediately,” he said in the letter after meeting with the protesting students, who he invited into his office for a discussion on their concerns.
Smith said while Marshall has worked to make its Title IX office better, it failed to involve students in the process.
“During our talk, many students said they felt unheard by the administration. Some of them felt disconnected, ignored, and disenfranchised. Let me say unequivocally that I hear you. I see you,” he said.
The letter continued with an apology to those who felt unsafe. Smith said the issue should be addressed immediately, including building a better website to make the process simple and easier to understand.
A declaration
While Hardin’s case might be the crux of outrage, Donovan believes the Title IX issues go beyond that.
A lawsuit filed in August in the Southern District of West Virginia by Donovan on behalf of an unidentified 20-year-old male student accused Marshall University of abusing power in order to discriminate and retaliate against students for exercising Title IX rights.
Donovan said in 2020, John Doe was the target of a false complaint filed a month after the alleged incident had occurred and days after he and the complainant ended their relationship. The complainant later voluntarily dismissed her claim.
Donovan said Hart continued to contact the accuser to encourage her to revive her complaint, while also extending deadlines in an effort to get the case revisited. A no-contact order for the accuser and John Doe was issued by Hart and later dismissed after Donovan contacted university attorneys.
Hart reached out to John Doe’s classmates, sharing information about the complaint and actively solicited new claims against him, which resulted in an additional claim in September 2021, Donovan said.
Monica Brooks was appointed as an investigator on the second case. Brooks was a librarian with no professional experience or training in investigations, but who has a close personal and professional relationship with Hart, the lawsuit said.
Brooks found four witnesses who said John Doe was “culturally insensitive,” “super flirty,” that they heard about the allegations against him, and one said she was invited to his room, but chose not to go, all of which Donovan said was not relevant to the matter at hand.
Donovan said he has spent years writing letters to Marshall officials identifying disturbing flaws and biases in the investigation, but felt forced to file the lawsuit to seek an injunction to prevent the proceedings from moving forward. A hearing for a temporary block was held Nov. 2.
“Although such injunctions are rare, Judge (Robert) Chambers ruled that our claims were likely to succeed and issued a temporary restraining order halting the disciplinary hearing,” he said. “Then, before the judge could enter an order on a longer-lasting injunction, Marshall suddenly reversed itself and agreed to the relief we had requested.”
Marshall submitted a declaration to the court from Brett A. Sokolow, chair of the Association of Title IX Administrators, which said Marshall followed the protocol as it should have and has no issues in its office.
“It’s incredibly frustrating,” Donovan said of Smith’s letters compared to the declaration filed weeks before.
Following the hearing, Marshall agreed to start the investigation from scratch, with outside investigators and Hart recused from the case. Donovan said it was a start, but he plans to continue the lawsuit, if not only to get to the bottom of the perceived issues in the office.
A repeating pattern
On Monday, Donovan filed a second lawsuit on behalf of 20-year-old “Jane Roe,” another Marshall student, once again accusing Marshall’s Title IX Office of incompetence.
Donovan said Smith’s apology came too late for Roe, who reported to police Sept. 3 she was sexually assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, also a Marshall student, who was criminally charged.
When Marshall’s student conduct office contacted Roe for an interview following the incident Roe participated, believing the assault was being investigated by the university, according to the complaint.
“Instead, Marshall’s Student Conduct Office contacted Roe under the guise of interviewing her as ‘witness’ to the assault,” Donovan wrote.
An investigation into the ex-boyfriend was never opened, as Marshall said it was an off-campus event. However, a month later, the victim was told she had been charged internally with violating Marshall’s policy against underage drinking. The student was asked to accept a “voluntary resolution” resulting in her being placed on probation.
The accused is still a student on campus. Donovan wrote he attempted to reach out to Marshall about the case several times, but has yet to hear back.
A Marshall University spokesperson declined to give a statement on the lawsuits Monday.