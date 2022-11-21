The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221119 titleix 01.jpg
Marshall University students hold a protest to voice concerns over the handling of Title IX-related issues at the university on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Six years after Marshall University’s Title IX office was thrust into the spotlight over its handling of three investigations of a male student, the fallout continues.

The case of Joseph Chase Hardin, a man criminally convicted twice after being accused of sexually assaulting fellow students, re-emerged last week after a USA Today article retold his victims’ stories and how they believe Marshall University, notably Title IX coordinator Debra Hart, failed them.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

