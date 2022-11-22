“Sir, you’re charged with murder. Representing yourself is a very foolish move,” Farrell responded to the request. A mental evaluation was requested by the court and the 50-page document was returned in October.
Defense attorneys Bob Wible and Claude Sigley will no longer represent Donald. The defendant will be represented by attorney Kerry A. Nessel.
Sill, 94, died June 6, 2019, when the death was thought to have been from natural causes. Two years later, Donald walked into the Beverly Hills, California, Police Department and confessed to killing his grandfather.
During the preliminary hearing, a Huntington Police Department officer said a nine-minute video taken by Donald recorded the men’s conversation and an audible struggle of Sill begging for his life. The video showed the two rolling on the ground while Donald covered Sill’s face with a rag.
According to the officer, Donald said he waited to confess until he completed a presentation on why he had killed his grandfather. There were several presentations — one made out to family, one for “intellectuals” and one for the general public.
Donald, the defense counsel, prosecutors and Farrell met in a private hearing Oct. 31 regarding the evaluation results and the defense’s motion to withdraw.
“(Wible and I) filed due to basically a breakdown in communications, and in meeting again we found that there are some fundamental differences in our approach to the case,” Sigley told Farrell.
In response to the withdrawal, Donald said he felt unprepared for the hearing because it was a day before the original date. However, he agreed that there was miscommunication and that was why he wanted to represent himself without any personal practice of law.
“To be honest, I’m an amateur when it comes to courtroom procedures,” Donald told Farrell.
“That is a very significant statement. … This is not for amateurs,” Farrell explained. “Realize the attorneys are ultimately the ones that decide the presentation of evidence, what they feel is in the best interest in working with you to present those legitimate defenses you may have.”
Donald said he had a “high degree of mistrust for the present judicial system” and asked Farrell if he had to be truthful.
“Sir, I don’t ever lie,” Farrell said. “I am a judge. I enforce the rules; that is my job. I’m the referee. You are innocent as far as I’m concerned. I’m here just to referee between the prosecutor, the defense, and presenting, making sure the evidence is presented within the rules by both the prosecutors and the defendants.”
Donald told the judge that the case could go as slow as it needs to be as long as the evidence is thorough.
The defendant’s motion for discovery from the state was filed Nov. 14 for Nessel’s viewing as Donald’s new attorney.
