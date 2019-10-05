HUNTINGTON — A Huntington defense attorney is asking for a new mental evaluation for a man charged in a 2018 shooting that led to a nearly weeklong manhunt in Barboursville after new information was given to him.
Jeremy Dale Bartram, 30, was the suspect in a nearly weeklong manhunt from June 20-26, 2018, after he allegedly appeared at the home of his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a 6-year-old daughter, along Williamsburg Drive in Barboursville and started firing several rounds into her home, injuring three people.
Bartram was first indicted in November 2018 on one count of burglary, three counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of attempting to commit a felony (first-degree murder), one count of fleeing without a vehicle and one count of obstructing a police officer. In August, a grand jury added several new wanton endangerment charges to the indictment.
The attempted murder charges were for the three alleged victims inside the home. Two of the wanton endangerment charges were for surrounded two victims inside the home, and the third was for the two officers allegedly shot at in the days following the original incident.
At a hearing before Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson on Friday, defense attorney Abe Saad asked for the new mental evaluation, stating he had recently learned his client had previously been diagnosed with intermittent explosive disorder after receiving a head injury in a 2015 car crash.
Saad said Bartram had received a mental evaluation after his arrest as to his competency to stand trial, but he feels the new information could show he had a diminished capacity at the time of the manhunt.
Prosecutors Sharon Frazier and Kellie Neal objected to the new evaluation because prosecutors had not been given access to the original, which had been completed after his arrest, because of an agreement made between prosecutors and defense counsel early in the case.
Ferguson said he would evaluate the original report to determine if a new evaluation needed to be done based on the information disclosed Friday and if Saad would be allowed to get an expert witness to testify to Bartram’s mindset at the time of the incident.
Saad asked that some information in the report be redacted if turned over to prosecutors, but Neal and Frazier said they feel they are entitled to review the entire report.
The attorneys said they are also still awaiting a forensic report from the Huntington Police Department, and Saad also requested a transcript of the latest grand jury testimony. He said he believes receiving those two items would help many of the motions pending in the court.
Saad, who had originally been obtained privately by Bartram, asked that he be changed to be the appointed attorney under the new indictment.
Ferguson set a motions hearing for Nov. 14, at which time a trial date is expected to be set.