HUNTINGTON — Defense attorneys recently questioned the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office regarding its involvement in an attempted first-degree murder case that left a couple hospitalized.
Defense attorneys Dru and Mike Frazier asked Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Greg Howard last week to disqualify Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers because he was playing golf with the victims’ son the day of the incident.
Nathan Allen Dolen, of Genoa, faces nine charges in a home invasion in November 2020, including counts of entry of a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny, first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault, kidnapping, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony and third-degree arson.
Cabell County deputies discovered two victims in the living room of their home in the 7000 block of West Country Club Drive in the incident that occurred around 9 a.m. Nov. 22, 2020. According to the criminal complaint, the couple was injured, bleeding and handcuffed to each other.
The couple was taken from their bedrooms separately and threatened with physical violence if they did not give the assailant money, according to the criminal complaint. Detectives believe Dolen forced his way into the couple’s garage by kicking the door open and accessing the home through a rear door in the sunroom.
Wanda Gail Blankenship, of Dunlow, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.
While assistant prosecutors Tyler Shoub and Lauren Plymale are assigned to the case, Hammers attended the hearing for the motion relating to him. Hammers said he was playing golf with the victims’ son, as they use the same golf course and both typically play on Sundays.
“We’ve been on golf trips before, but other than that, I don’t really talk to (him) a lot. But we are friends. I’ve never met his dad until this case came up,” Hammers said.
He said he did not have any engagement with the case since the indictment except for the son explaining his father’s health issues.
“I feel like my office hasn’t done anything. I certainly haven’t directed anybody in (my) office to do anything different in this case than any other case. … I will not be involved personally in the case,” Hammers explained to Howard.
Defense attorneys said they believe the conflict will affect Dolen’s sentencing.
“One of my concerns in this case is it appears to us that the victim is essentially deciding what the plea offer is going to be,” attorney Mike Frazier said. “We’ve offered what we thought was a reasonable plea, and we just keep being told, ‘No, no, the victim wants more.’ And that’s our concern that the prosecution’s relationship with the victim might be clouding their judgment.”
Attorney Mike Frazier said the defense has offered to plead to 45 years and that the Prosecutor’s Office tells them the victim wants a 60-year plea.
“We spoke multiple times to the victim; the victims are always involved in our cases. … The reason we speak to the victim is because they do get insight; they have victims’ rights,” Plymale said.
She said she does not think what the defense attorneys are requesting is proper.
Howard denied the defense’s motion to disqualify the Prosecutor’s Office and said he does not believe Hammers is involved.
Dolen was originally charged with home invasion before his indictment on nine charges.
To request more time for a trial, Shoub said one of the victims is still dealing with significant health issues and the deputy who responded to the incident will be out of town during the scheduled trial, which was to have begun last week.
“He simply does not have the strength at this point to come in and testify at the trial,” Shoub said of the victim.
“I think with the main witness having medical issues, I’m going to grant a very brief continuance. If these medical issues continue to be an issue with that date appearing, then the state needs to make some arrangements for the witness to appear (virtually) or something to make sure that we can get the trial done in this term of court,” Howard said.
Howard set a pretrial hearing for 1 p.m. Aug. 3 and a trial for the following week, beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 9. Howard said he expects it to be a two- to three-day trial.