HUNTINGTON — Cabell County attorneys are reviewing a 50-page mental evaluation that could determine if a man accused of killing his grandfather will be able to represent himself at trial.
Cabell County Prosecutor Kellie Neal, defense attorney Bob Wible and Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell met for a hearing Oct. 11 to discuss the status of the case as defendant Seth Ellis Donald, 37, attempts to invoke his constitutional right to represent himself rather than use an appointed or private attorney.
Maurice “Moe” Sill, 94, died June 6, 2019, when the death was thought to have been from natural causes.
Farrell has repeatedly informed Donald of the seriousness of the murder charge since Donald first asked to represent himself Aug. 9.
“Sir, you’re charged with murder. Representing yourself is a very foolish move,” Farrell said during the August hearing. “If that’s your desire, you have that right. And as I said, being charged with murder is very serious.”
The mental evaluation was conducted at West Virginia University Medicine, according to defense attorney Claude Sigley.
Donald faces life in prison without parole after he was accused of killing his grandfather while visiting the man at the Woodlands Retirement Community near Huntington in 2019.
During the preliminary hearing, a Huntington Police Department officer said a nine-minute video taken by Donald recorded the men’s conversation and an audible struggle of Sill begging for his life.
The video showed the two rolling on the ground while Donald covered Sill’s face with a rag, according to the officer.
Counsel will review the mental evaluation at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 1.
If approved, defense attorneys Wible and Sigley will no longer represent Donald.
