HUNTINGTON — Attorneys are saying a 2017 West Huntington murder case is expected to go to trial at the end of the month after spending Thursday morning working out final issues during a motions hearing.
Zaire Ashanti Monroe-Shareef, 36, is charged with murder in the June 1, 2017, beating death of Lisa Washburn, of South Point, Ohio. Washburn was found on the porch of a house at the intersection of 10th Avenue West and 5th Street West in Huntington, about two blocks away from Monroe-Shareef’s residence in the 600 block of 10th Avenue West where the pair’s altercation allegedly began.
Police said a naked man had chased the woman to the home on the corner before beating and kicking the woman’s head repeatedly. Neighbors said clothing found in the nearby alley was believed to be his. They believe Monroe-Shareef was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time.
Huntington police filed murder warrants against Monroe-Shareef hours after the incident, but he was not jailed until July 19, 2017, in Manatee County, Florida.
Assistant prosecutor Joe Fincham and defense attorneys Kerry Nessel and Todd Meadows met in Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell’s courtroom Thursday to go over five motions made ahead of Monroe-Shareef’s Jan. 28 trial date. The trial had been previously delayed for numerous reasons, the most recent of which was his attorney withdrawing from the case because he moved out of state.
The motions discussed ranged from finalizing jury questionnaires to a request for the jury to be taken to the crime scene.
Much of Thursday’s motions hearing involved the defense’s request to exclude gruesome photos of the crime scene and the autopsy that followed. The photos show a woman with an unrecognizable face and bruising on her hands and body, as well as teeth scattered across the porch where she was found.
Nessel, a veteran murder-defense attorney, said they were some of the worst he’s ever seen.
The defense had requested fewer than five photos be allowed, but the prosecution said they needed more to show the details of the crime. The parties spent most of the hearing going through a few dozen photos one by one to let Farrell determine what would be allowed.
The defense also requested Monroe-Shareef’s son be brought to the area from a West Virginia correctional facility so he could testify on his father’s behalf as to giving an alibi for his father on the night of the murder. In summary, Meadows said the son would testify that his father was actually staying in Culloden at the time of the attack and was in the process of moving out of the West Huntington home.
Farrell approved the request to allow the son’s testimony to be used. The potential witness was also assigned an attorney to preserve his own rights in the case since he is incarcerated.
Nessel requested, and was granted, all evidence exchange be completed by Friday so he would not be caught off-guard by any last-minute items the prosecutors wanted to provide. As of Thursday, the defense had not received the forensic report from investigators, which was still being worked on, but prosecution said they would have the report sent to Nessel by the deadline.
The sides were also asked to complete potential questions to ask jurors promptly.
In its final motion, the defense asked for, and was denied, a jury view, which would entail transporting the jury and court officials to the crime scene to view it with their own eyes.
In at least five years, Farrell is the only judge to have approved such requests, and only on one occasion. Farrell said he did not find it necessary in this case when the forensic investigator can testify to the scene and aerial photographs can show the scene.
Jury selection for the trial will start at 9 a.m. Jan. 28.